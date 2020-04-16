Community Care Services offer mental health help to hospitality workers hit hard by shutdown

With years of experience in the hospitality business and alcohol free for 16 years, Adam O'Connor know first-hand the stress that comes with the job.

"It's fragile industry anyway," said O'Connor. "It is hard working, long hours, demanding, there are a lot of folks with mental health issues or substance abuse issues as a lot of us do anyway."

O'Connor is working with Community Care Services in Lincoln Park getting the word out. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is making more resources available to people in the hospitality industry who are unable work.

"Their anxiety is up, depression is up, people are unemployed, they are sitting at home, using more substances so definitely an upswing," said Susan Kozak, executive director, Community Care Services.

The counseling is done remotely through Zoom with one-on-one sessions available to people, regardless of their financial situation.

"Cost should not be a barrier," she said. "Anybody that has a problem or is having an issue, we want them to call us or come in, we'll work with them."

"I want to try and encourage people to get help if they need it, if they're struggling," O'Connor said. "As many resources as there are available to help folks."

Call 313-389-7500 to reach Community Care Services and to make an appointment.