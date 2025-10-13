Community to help welcome students back after stabbing at Detroit school

The Brief Community members will welcome Gompers Elementary-Middle School students back Monday after a stabbing closed the school. A teen allegedly stabbed another classmate last week. The goal of Monday's welcome back event is to support students and remind them that the violence does not define their futures.



Community members plan to gather outside of Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit to welcome back students after a stabbing last week.

They hope to remind students that what happened will not define the children's futures.

The backstory:

Last Wednesday, a mother allegedly walked into the school with a knife and gave it to her 14-year-old daughter. That teen used the knife to stab a 14-year-old classmate. The girl who was stabbed continues to recover from her injuries.

Security video inside the school showed that a metal detector was set off when the woman walked through it with the weapon, but she was not searched.

After the stabbing, the school was closed for the rest of the week.

What they're saying:

According to a press release from the city, the plan Monday morning is to symbolically support the students.

"An incident like this requires action beyond school administrators and government officials," said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate. "It takes the entire community to show our students they are loved and supported. These young people are future scientists, entrepreneurs, tradespeople, doctors, and leaders. It’s on all of us to help clear the path so they can thrive."

Tate, The Task Force on Black Male Engagement and Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with dozens of community organizations for this welcome back event.