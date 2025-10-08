Detroit elementary-middle school stabbing: Mother and child arrested, student injured

article

The Brief A student was stabbed at a Detroit elementary-middle school on Wednesday, according to police. Officials say a mother gave her child a knife which was used in the stabbing. Police say as of Wednesday evening, they are unaware of any additional threats targeting students.



A student was stabbed at Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit after police say a mother gave her child a knife.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say on Wednesday, a mother gave her kid a knife while at school when that child used it to stab their fellow student. The knife was allegedly detected by a metal detector, but police say the security guard failed to search the woman.

Officials say the security guard has been removed from the school pending an investigation that could lead to termination.

Meanwhile, the accused student and mother have been arrested.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

What's next:

Classes at Gompers will be canceled on Thursday to ensure safety protocols are in place. Meanwhile, officials say a Gompers family meeting will be held on Thursday to address the incident.

Police say as of Wednesday evening, they are unaware of any additional threats targeting students.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: