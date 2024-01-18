Community mourns Harrison Township family diner ravaged by fire

A well-known family restaurant in Harrison Township was destroyed after it caught fire early Thursday morning.

While the owners of Benvenuto are devastated, longtime customers are also mourning the loss of one of their favorite restaurants.

"This is a pretty popular restaurant in town. It's on Jefferson, which is one of our main roads, so it's going to be a pretty significant loss," said Fire Marshall Larry Shackett. "There's always cars in the parking lot, and it has quite the following among the local residents."

The fire took place around 1 a.m. Thursday, spotted by a Macomb County sheriff's deputy, according to the Harrison Township fire department. The flames made it difficult for crews to get inside.

"It was a difficult fire. Access was an issue – it's a small little parking lot," Shackett said. "We were inside fighting the fire and then we had to back out because of the roof collapse."

Frigid temperatures added to the fire crew's struggle in extinguishing the fire.

"Everything is icy. All the hoses iced over, and obviously the ground," said Battalion Chief Jason Groth. "You have to keep your pumps circulating. the hose lines can freeze up very easily."

No one was inside Benvenuto at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

However, the building has been deemed "a total loss" at this time and is out of commission, Shackett said. The fire remains under investigation.

"We usually got breakfast when we would come here, because it's right across the street from our station," Shackett added.

Ron Fulgenzi has frequented the Benvenuto for years. He was also the contractor who plowed their parking lot.

"I ate there three times a week," Fulgenzi said. "Just a real nice family neighborhood restaurant, you know? Sad."

The owners of the restaurant said they were too emotional to speak on camera but posted a thank you to first responders and patrons on Facebook:

"We are very sorry to inform everybody that our beloved restaurant has suddenly caught fire in the middle of the night, and will be out of business indefinitely while we figure out our next steps. Thankfully nobody was in or around the building and nobody was hurt. Thank you to Harrison Township Fire Department and Macomb County Sheriff's Department for the quick response and thank you to all of our loving Benvenuto family, customers, and clientele, you have made this experience wonderful for us! Please keep us in your thoughts during this devastating and difficult time."