Community protests cuts, layoffs in Ann Arbor schools as school board votes

A vote on the Ann Arbor Public Schools budget cuts and layoffs is expected Monday night.

But the school board has been knee-deep in public comment, with more than 200 speakers pushing back against the potential cuts amid a $25 million budget shortfall.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday, a vote had not been reached yet.

A proposal includes more than $20 million in cuts. Under that proposal, teachers and staff in nearly every employee group would face layoffs, with approximately 140 staffers at risk of receiving a pink slip.

That proposal also would close middle school pools, eliminate some world language and band classes, and cut other courses with low enrollment.

Out of the $25 million financial gap, $14 million is attributed to a clerical mistake. The budget shortfall was made public in March after an audit uncovered it.

"Why not consider a pay cut at the administrative level? Just a 5% pay cut of the directors and the cabinet would bring in $380,000 in cuts – enough to save world languages," one speaker told the Board on Monday.

The interim superintendent said the deficit happened over time – with increased staffing, a major drop in enrollment and staff raises.

"We feel a little bit bamboozled," said Terese Nguyen, a parent. "We've been promised one of the best school (districts), and I believe that we've been getting that in terms of the teacher experience – so to feel that that is what is going to suffer because of some administrative errors and lack of budgetary discipline is just disappointing."