Ann Arbor Public Schools teacher layoffs approved amid $25M budget deficit

Layoffs are coming to the Ann Arbor Public Schools district after the school board approved a plan fueled by a massive budget deficit.

Despite pushback from the community and school employees, the layoffs were approved at the board meeting that stretched well into the night Thursday.

"Getting the job here has been like a dream, and now it's not even been a year and I don't know what's going to happen," said science teacher Geoff Lowes.

This budget shortfall was made public in March after an audit uncovered it.

According to Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks, an increase in staffing, a drop in enrollment, and staff raises all contributed to the budget shortfall. The district has increased staff by 480 in the past 10 years, while enrollment has decreased by 1,123 students in the past four years.

"I've never seen the district in a position like this before. It breaks my heart," Fred Klein, the president of the Ann Arbor Education Association. "We've been talking to the district for years about the increase in staffing while we've watched the student enrollment decline."

In a letter posted to the district website about the shortfall last month, Parks said the district planned to lay off some workers in central office and other administrative roles, freeze hiring, and renegotiate vendor contracts.