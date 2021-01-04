Community rallies around family that lost home after fatal plane crash

The damaged home on Dakota Drive near Cider Mill in Lyon Township is a devastating reminder of the fatal plane crash Saturday.

While the family inside lost everything, they are grateful they made it out. because the family in the plane - David Compo, his wife Michelle, and their son, Dawson, didn't. All three died in the crash.

The homeowners narrowly escaped after the crash into their house, which started a devastating fire. Now neighbors are jumping in to help.

"I'm shocked, I'm still shaking from the event. I know all of the neighbors are going we're just going in reliving the day," said Lisa Rockwell. "Even people outside of our neighborhood ... and outside of South Lyon just in the general area, everybody (is asking)what can I do, how can I help what do they need."

Clothing donations poured in and a GoFundMe has already raised more than $25,000. Neighbors are also collecting gift cards.

Rockwell spoke about how everyone's thoughts are with the Compo family and their loved ones.

"Our hearts are going out to the family and friends of the people who are lost and we are all just looking at our blessings that we made it through - because it could've affected someone on the ground," she said.

The FAA is still investigating what caused the crash.

If you would like to help the family, tap here to donate to their GoFundMe.