Community rallies for Royal Oak baseball player whose father is battling cancer

The Royal Oak Leprechauns, a summer college baseball team, is letting the community know about liver cancer and how devastating it can be.

"One of our players' dads unfortunately is going through stage 4 liver cancer," said Chelsea Estes. "We really wanted to come together as a community."

The team is taking donations to support the cause. If you give any amount, you get a green ribbon and in the middle of the 5th inning, everyone gets together and ties them onto the left-field fence. They remember those who are fighting cancer or have lost a loved one to the disease.

"It’s really been cool to see everyone rally behind this player," Estes said. "A lot of the fans, too, have come out. On Tuesday night pretty much all of the seats were empty because everyone was tying a ribbon in the field."

The team's effort hits home for fan Monica Rattee, who lost a loved one to cancer.

"To me, it means a lot, we lost my uncle almost 2 years ago to pancreatic cancer," she said.

And then of course there’s just the fun of watching America’s pastime.

"We’re Irish, so the Leprechauns mean a ton to our family," she said. "It’s just awesome. We bring the kids and love donating when we can."

The teams' general manager says fans can donate when they enter the stadium or donate up until the 5th inning. The Leprechauns play at Memorial Park in Royal Oak at 13 Mile and Woodward.

For more information go HERE.