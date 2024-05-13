Conflicting stories emerge at Zion Foster trial • Trial set to begin for Hutch's murder suspect • More news

The trial for Jaylin Brazier continues today after testimony full of police interviews on Friday.

Brazier told police that he was with Foster when they left her home on Jan. 4, 2022. He admits that they were smoking marijuana, adding that she died with him – and that he even dumped her body in a dumpster somewhere in Detroit. But he denies that he killed her.

"I was on panic mode ever since that happened," Brazier said in court in 2022.

One interview tape played Friday included Brazier telling Detroit police he took LSD with Foster. He also said he bought that LSD from Facebook.

"I think that's what killed her," Brazier said in the interview.

However, during an interrogation by the FBI months later, he denied taking acid.

Brazier went to prison for lying to police during the investigation and was charged with second-degree murder while serving that sentence.

Trial set to begin for Hutch's Jewelry murder suspect

Trial is slated to begin Monday for an attorney accused of plotting the murder of well-known jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Marco Bisbikis is one of five people charged in connection with the Oak Park jeweler's 2022 murder. Bisbikis is facing homicide, assault with intent to murder, and weapons charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin against Bisbikis, though his defense did submit a motion to adjourn the case on Friday. As of Monday morning, the court has not responded to that motion.

Bisbikis, 38, and Angelo Raptoplous, 33, are accused of hiring Roy Larry, 45, to murder both the jeweler and his wife Marisa after Bisbikis allegedly wrote himself into Dan's wife.

Roy was brought into the plot by his cousin Darnell Larry, who was an acquaintance Raptoplous.

Berkely Days rules change after fights

Fights on Saturday at the annual Berkley Days festival caused the event to be shut down and new rules to be implemented on Sunday.

Videos posted to social media showed groups of young people fighting at the carnival, forcing the event to end early.

The fair went on Sunday, but with rules that restricted access. All minors were required to be with an adult 21 and up, and those 5-20 years old were required to purchase a carnival wristband in addition to the entrance fee.

This is the second year in a row that fighting has caused issues at Berkley Days. Last year, the festival was canceled for the remainder of Saturday and Sunday after multiple reports and false reports of people with guns.

New safety measures were in place this year after last year. A decision on next year's festival hasn't been made yet.

Scholarship started in honor of murdered nurse

Mothers going to school for nursing can get help to pay for their education through a scholarship established in honor of a nurse who was murdered.

Patrice Wilson was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller after he kidnapped her from outside the Detroit Medical Center, where she worked.

Over the weekend, just days before the anniversary of the murder, her family announced a scholarship in her memory for students pursuing the same career.

Wilson's mother Roslind Livingston said each Mother's Day, a mother in nursing school will be awarded the scholarship.

"I'm so proud to have a daughter named Patrice Wilson who is still living on, and is going to continue to live on," she said.

Highs will soar to around 80 today.

Gas price averages in Michigan are up 4 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average is now $3.64 a gallon. AAA is predicting that nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will travel this Memorial Day weekend, exceeding travel numbers from before the Covid pandemic. A 41-year-old Redford woman was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after losing control and hitting a building on Eight Mile in Southfield. The force of the crash split her vehicle in half. small plane crashed into the yard of a Novi home on Sunday. The pilot was hurt but survived. Two people were killed after a crash that sent their vehicle flying on the other side of I-275 over the weekend.

Michael Cohen expected to take stand in Trump trial

Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters the fourth week on Monday, with the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen set to finally take the stand.

The long-anticipated testimony from Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer would follow a buildup by prosecutors of a case that ultimately hinges on record-keeping.

Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments that Cohen made as part of efforts to buy and bury stories that might hurt the former president's 2016 campaign.

Text messages, audio recordings, notes and more have all been introduced or shown to jurors in recent weeks to illustrate what prosecutors say was a scheme to illegally influence the election that year. And sometimes dramatic testimony from witnesses that included former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, ex-Trump staffers and porn actor Stormy Daniels added to the intrigue.