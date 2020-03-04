Congressional negotiators agree on $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus funding

Negotiators on Capitol Hill have agreed on a bipartisan funding package to combat the coronavirus.

Totalling roughly $8.3 billion, the financial measures are intended to aid state and federal levels of government.

Both the House and Senate are expected to pass the bill by the end of the week.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. eclipsed 100, lawmakers in Washington and public health officials around the country have rushed to contain the outbreak.

The emergency funding being requested greatly exceeds the $1.25 billion in new funding requested by President Donald Trump. Trump announced his administration's plans to request money during a Wednesday press conference last week.