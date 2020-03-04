UAW bans domestic, international travel over coronavirus concerns

article

The United Auto Workers Union has implemented a travel ban for international and domestic travel as a precaution in response to the growing concerns of coronavirus.

The UAW executive board voted Tuesday to implement the ban as a precaution, according to President Rory L. Gamble.

"This is a precautionary action not meant to elicit concern, but to help in dealing with the spread of this epidemic," said Rory L. Gamble, President of the UAW. "Road travel will be permitted, and we will provide all personnel education on best practices when on the road or in the workplace."

The executive board said it will review and monitor the policy as the situation continues.

"In the meantime, the UAW continues to review in all our sectors the supply chain and status of our workplaces," said Gamble. "Our health and safety department will also continue to carefully monitor best practices and work with all employers to educate our members, their families and our communities on safety and prevention."

As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., 9 Americans have died from coronavirus and there have been more than 90,000 confirmed cases across the world with a list of nations preparing for the illness growing.

