Congressman Dan Kildee's brother shot and killed by son, sheriff says

The brother of Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee was killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday, announced the Genesee County sheriff.

Timothy Kildee, 57, was killed by his son inside his Vienna Township home, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson. The 27-year-old suspect then stole Kildee's vehicle and fled, before causing a crash with another vehicle, injuring both people inside.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene, and is currently hospitalized with serious injuries. The two other victims are expected to recover.

"I have been in contact with Congressman Kildee who was in Washington during this incident and he is now en route back via commercial airline," Swanson said. "And he and his family who've all been notified have asked that the public and the media respect their privacy.

"He's got an elderly mother and they have been through a lot. Clearly this is tragic, and it involves other family members."

Swanson said the incident spanned three different scenes, beginning in Burton at 2:50 a.m. where police were called to a domestic incident involving the 27-year-old suspect. A gun was presented, Swanson said, and the suspect fled on foot.

The 27-year-old made contact with his mother, who then picked him up and was taking him to his father, Timothy Kildee's Neff Road residence, when he jumped from the moving vehicle.

The mother alerted Kildee and both went searching for him. Sometime around 5 a.m. Kildee returned to his home where the fatal altercation happened.

Another family member who had been sleeping in the house told police that he heard yelling followed by the comment "Give me your wallet and your keys."

That comment was followed by a single gunshot which killed Timothy Kildee.

"And I will tell you, that (Kildee's) wallet was found on that suspect's person later on during this tale of violence," Swanson said in a press conference Tuesday.

Swanson said about eight minutes later a call was received for a high-impact personal injury accident in Genesee Township which happened at a high rate of speed.

"Two individuals in another pickup truck were hit. They are doing well. No serious injuries but the suspect has serious injuries," Swanson said. "He was transported to Hurley Hospital."

A toxicology report is currently underway on the shooting suspect, who is under guard at the hospital.

"There's a potential of some substance abuse," Swanson said. "The behavior of the suspect lends anyone to believe there was some type of breakdown, and/or other entanglements that caused him to be so violent. But the key to this case from all three scenes is absolute violent behavior."

Prosecutor David Leyton said charges against the suspect likely include open murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and motor vehicle charges in connection to the crash, among others. He added that the toxicology report may take some time to be completed.

"Clearly this is tragic, and it involves other family members. But we're going to continue bringing not only answers to questions, but also comfort to the family," Swanson said.