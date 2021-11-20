Conquer the Bus at Utica Community Schools Bus, Bounce and Hiring Event

Utica Community Schools had their Bus, Bounce and Hiring Event on Nov. 20.

"Many potential candidates may be initially intimidated by the idea of driving a school bus", said Brian LaPorte, Director of Safety and Management Services, in a news release.

Kathleena Smith-Jones, one of the first to show up at the event, said that it wasn't as scary as she expected, but she never seriously thought about becoming a bus driver until now.

At least 15 people applied at the event, and the school is looking to fill at least 40 spots.

"Our work matters," Superintendent Robert Monroe said in a news release. "This family fun event will show interested candidates how they can make a difference in our students lives by truly driving the future."

The district is looking to hire full time and part time employees. UCS will walk you through and pay for the certification process.