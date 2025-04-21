Expand / Collapse search

Consumers Energy replacing 8 miles of pipeline through Oakland and Macomb counties

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 21, 2025 11:43am EDT
Energy
Goats provide lawn maintenance for DTE, keeping invasive species at bay

In Shelby Township DTE Energy hired a herd of workers to help clear an invasive species and overgrowth.

The Brief

    • Consumers Energy is replacing several miles of natural gas pipeline
    • The four-year project will span four cities in metro Detroit and two counties
    • The $182 million project will replace infrastructure that is decades old

(FOX 2) - Consumers Energy is preparing for a major infrastructure project in metro Detroit that will replace large pipelines that carry natural gas.

The project will span through Royal Oak, Madison Heights, Clawson, and Warren. 

Big picture view:

Southeast Michigan's gas utility that provides energy for heating millions of homes is preparing a large replacement of pipelines through Metro Detroit.

The $182-million project will replace a 24-inch steel pipeline that transports fuel to 800,000 homes.

The work will take place in two-mile segments, with the first section getting switched in 2026. The four-year project will be completed in 2029. Work will begin each year in the spring and end before winter.

However, pre-construction work setting up the work will start in 2025. 

Dig deeper:

The pipelines span both Oakland and Macomb counties, starting in Warren and spanning Madison Heights, Royal Oak, and Clawson.

The infrastructure dates back to the 1950s.

Map of Consumers Energy infrastructure replacement

The Source: Consumers Energy

