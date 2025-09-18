Contractor tools stolen from trailer outside Detroit apartment

article

Multiple contractor tools were stolen from a trailer outside an apartment last month and Detroit police are asking for the public's help for information.

The backstory:

Two suspects broke into and stole from a contractor trailer while they were working inside an apartment complex in the 4800 block of E. Nevada.

The incident took place at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. The suspects fled in a dark grey Ford Edge with no license plate and damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The apartment was a Green Light partner with DPD which has released two photos of the suspects' SUV.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

Courtesy DPD