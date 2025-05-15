Crooked contractor slips through the cracks

The Brief James Delmaro is a contractor known to make big promises on jobs, then take the money and vanish. Residents in two different Detroit neighborhoods say they paid him thousands for incomplete jobs. Delmaro has had numerous brushes with the law and looks like he's on the run, despite a tether.



James Delmaro says he's a roofer and concrete guy, claiming he's in the neighborhood and can fix your roof, steps, bricks.

Residents in several Detroit neighborhoods were charmed out of their money with promises. This bad guy and his crew of helpers sweeps in, grab some cash and vanish.

And even though he's been caught and charged and convicted a bunch of times - he may have gotten away again.

Rob Wolchek started this story last fall. Delmaro was on probation, on an electronic tether. But he was still running the same roofing and asphalt scheme that he'd been convicted of.

This guy has a knack for escaping justice - James Delmaro is a wanted man. A guy who's gotten away with cheating nice people, doing bad work and sometimes getting caught.

James Delmaro

But time after time, he slips through the cracks, ready to roam the country again.

How's he get away with it? You'll have to ask the people at the Michigan Department of Corrections, because they let him slip out of the state.

Learn more tonight at 10 in Rob Wolchek's Problem Solvers investigation. Watch in the live player above.