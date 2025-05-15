Crooked contractor slips through the cracks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - James Delmaro says he's a roofer and concrete guy, claiming he's in the neighborhood and can fix your roof, steps, bricks.
Residents in several Detroit neighborhoods were charmed out of their money with promises. This bad guy and his crew of helpers sweeps in, grab some cash and vanish.
And even though he's been caught and charged and convicted a bunch of times - he may have gotten away again.
Rob Wolchek started this story last fall. Delmaro was on probation, on an electronic tether. But he was still running the same roofing and asphalt scheme that he'd been convicted of.
This guy has a knack for escaping justice - James Delmaro is a wanted man. A guy who's gotten away with cheating nice people, doing bad work and sometimes getting caught.
James Delmaro
But time after time, he slips through the cracks, ready to roam the country again.
How's he get away with it? You'll have to ask the people at the Michigan Department of Corrections, because they let him slip out of the state.