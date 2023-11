article

At about 1 a.m. Nov. 21, Michigan State Troopers stopped a vehicle on Jennings, near Green Road in Lake Township.

During that stop, the driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old Fife Lake man, was found to be a convicted felon. Troopers found methamphetamine and a stolen handgun during the stop.

He was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending arraignment.