Convicted murderer sentenced to federal prison for drug operation out of his home

A convicted murderer was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for running an illegal drug operation out of his home.

Detroit police executed a search warrant at the home of Eric T. Walker of Detroit, after getting a Crime Stoppers tip. Inside, DPD recovered 136 grams of cocaine, 23.5 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 672 grams of marijuana, 93 oxycodone pills, 4.5 amphetamine pills, scales, drug packaging materials, and over $8,000 in cash.

Officers also recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Walker was arrested at his home, and the case was adopted for federal prosecution

Walker has five prior felony convictions, including for murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two drug trafficking offenses,



Walker, 46, had previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Gershwin A. Drain.



According to court records, police received Crime Stoppers tips that Walker was selling drugs from his home, and that one person nearly overdosed after buying his drugs, leading to the search warrant.

"Taking any and all violent offenders, including armed drug dealers, off our streets is a top priority of my office," said US Attorney Dawn Ison. "Today’s sentence reflects my commitment to aggressively prosecute violent offenders of all kinds to make our neighborhoods safer for law-abiding citizens."

Ison also credited the community's tips which sparked the investigation.

"The citizens responsible for working to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood by reporting Walker’s conduct to Crime Stoppers should be commended," she added.

