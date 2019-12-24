Coolidge Café, an Oak Park staple for decades

Coolidge Café is an Oak Park staple that's been around for years and, though the owners may have changed a couple of times, the homemade meals are still served.

Coolidge Café at Coolidge and Nine Mile has several popular items on the menu and it's kept it open for years. When you walk in, you better be hungry because they don't skimp.

"We here for a long time, Josh," Freddie, the owner of Coolidge Café, said. "That is the best stir fry you will ever taste. I know I don't look Asian, but I can cook."

From stir fry to omelets - Coolidge Café has it all. Including an omelet named for a special someone - the Nadia omelet, named for Freddie's wife.

Longtime customer Missy Chamberlain comes for the lava omelet.

"It's beef, hot sausages," Missy said. "It's hot though."

Good food attracts a lot of visitors, including FOX 2. Back in 1986, Murray Feldman was sizzling on a shoestring to help Metro Detroiters find a meal for $5 or less. He found a few at Coolidge Café.

Today, they serve soups including the Jamaican Oxtail, which really hits the spot.

"It's quite delicious. The oxtail is marinated. It's cooked overnight, the oxtail meat. Then, we make the juice from the oxtail meat, the soup," Freddie said.

Coolidge Café is open seven days a week starting at 6:30 a.m.