Coolidge Road bridge closing over I-696 in Oak Park soon

Coolidge is closing over I-696 in Oak Park soon. The closure is expected to last from July 21 until mid-September.



A bridge over I-696 in Oak Park is closing soon for repairs, and won't reopen for more than a month.

The Coolidge Road bridge over the freeway is scheduled to fully close on July 21. Drivers will need to use the crossovers on the east and west sides of Coolidge as a detail.

The city of Oak Park said the closure is expected to remain in effect until mid-September.

The closure is part of a bigger project to rebuild I-696.

Until 2027, crews will be completely reconstructing the pavement of both sides of I-696 from Lasher to I-75. The project will also include wall and drainage repairs, along with the rehabbing of 60 bridges.

The project will wrap up in 2027, with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction. There will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre during this time, MDOT said.

The work will involve completely rebuilding the tunnel on the freeway. This will entail removing the beams and deck and replacing them with new ones.

Additionally, the Church Street Plaza bridge will be rebuilt.

The eastbound side of the freeway will be reconstructed in 2025, while the westbound side will be the focus in 2026.

Both years will involve work on the Church Street Plaza bridge and bridge repairs along the entire stretch of road.

