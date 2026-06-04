More evidence expected as ex-Warren cop stands trial for double fatal crash

The Brief James Burke's trial continues Thursday. The former Warren police officer is facing charges stemming from a high-speed crash that killed two men in 2024.



The trial continues Thursday for a former Warren police officer charged with manslaughter for a high-speed crash that killed two men.

James Burke was allegedly driving more than 115 mph on Sept. 30, 2024, when he hit an SUV occupied by Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis as they turned. Both men were killed in the crash.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Day 1 of testimony

Wednesday included opening statements before testimony from several police officers.

The prosecution has argued that Burke was driving way too fast, especially without lights and sirens, when he struck the vehicle at Schoenherr and Prospect, while his defense claims Hayden was driving drunk at the time.

"As he's approaching, all of a sudden, unexpectedly, without warning, a Dodge Durango with no turn signal, with a driver who has a .198 blood alcohol level abruptly and unexpectedly, turns in front of the cruiser," said defense attorney Marc Curtis.

The officer who was with Burke at the time of the crash took the stand Wednesday, He described injuries he suffered in the collision before testifying that Burke was a good driver who usually drove when they were together.

The day also included testimony about the Warren Police Department's chase policy.

The backstory:

According to previous testimony in the case, Warren police will sometimes chase suspects without lights and sirens so the suspects don't know they are being chased. At the time of the deadly crash, Burke was allegedly chasing a driver.

Burke was fired from the Warren Police Department in December 2024.

In addition to manslaughter, Burke is also facing charges of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function and willful neglect of duty.

What's next:

Around 50 witnesses are expected to take the stand during the trial.