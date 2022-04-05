Cops love donuts -- Downriver police hosting donut eating contest for charity

After the successful police sledding competition this winter, Downriver cops are back with a new competition – a donut eating contest.

So far, Allen Park, Woodhaven, and Brownstown Police are in on the contest April 24.

Sugarr Donuts is donating the sweets, while Kekoa Brew Co. will be there will coffee.

Police will have squad cars for children to check out while officers chow down on donuts and while increasing autism awareness. The event will raise money for Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that provides a support system for people with autism and their families.

The nonprofit has recently launched a website for first responders that notifies them when they are responding to a home where someone with autism lives. This helps the first responders better help the person. First responders are also provided with bags that they can give to people with autism to help them remain calm during an emergency.

The participating departments are encouraging other police agencies to join them at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Allen Park Center for the Arts.