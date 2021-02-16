Coronavirus vaccine appointments getting disrupted by heavy snow

Southeast Michigan's big snowstorm is creating delays for several agencies around the region and disrupting local health departments that have coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The city of Detroit and Washtenaw and Wayne County were among the largest municipalities to cancel scheduled vaccine appointments for Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Duggan had already announced the 3,000 scheduled appointments for Detroit residents would get moved to Saturday. Several other cities are planning on also rescheduling as well.

The prospect of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures means road conditions in and around Detroit will make travel difficult. Road crews will spend Tuesday clearing out the snow that blanketed the region, however, it's likely to take all day for most local streets to get freed up.

Health departments that have altered their vaccine appointments include:

Oakland County - Vaccination clinics are open. Officials say those that can't make their appointments can have them rescheduled

Macomb County - Appointments rescheduled for those that can't access the vaccination site

Monroe County - Appointments scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.

St. Clair County - Appointments scheduled at the Blue Water Convention Center have been canceled and rescheduled for Thursday

Washtenaw County - All vaccine appointments are canceled and will be rescheduled

Wayne County - Tuesday's vaccination clinic is closed and has been rescheduled for Feb. 23 at the same time

Advertisement

School closures have also arrived. Check to see if yours is on the list here.

All in-person matters at the 36th District Court have been canceled for Tuesday. Virtual hearings however will proceed as scheduled.