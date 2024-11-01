article

A massive LED dome offering the newest form of watching sports is coming to Detroit.

Announced alongside Bedrock, Cosm Detroit will open in Cadillac Square. The sports viewing venue brings a "front row seat to live sports and entertainment," the news release said.

Branded as an immersive experience for viewing any kind of game or competition, construction on the shared reality venue will begin in 2025.

Where a sports bar will offer a seat in front of a screen, Cosm Detroit brings viewers into a more intimate setting.

Calling it the "future of sports and entertainment," Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert called the new location an "anchor of our development at Cadillac Square, and a magnet to bring people to downtown to experience the energy and vibrance in our city."

The new venue will include an 85-foot dome screen that "merges the virtual and physical worlds" in the hope of replicating the feeling of being at a live event.

This will be Cosm's fourth location after opening in Los Angeles, Dallas, and soon in Atlanta.

"I can’t think of a better place for our fourth venue," said Jeb Terry, Cosm’s President and CEO. "Detroit embodies the right mix of sports fandom, enterprising spirit and energy; and we are honored to be part of the downtown revitalization that Dan Gilbert and his team are driving."

Bedrock is Gilbert's real estate company that has been a huge part of development in the city in recent years. The new building where Cosm Detroit will be based will also have dining options on other floors of location.