Could marijuana billboards get banned in Detroit? City legal department looks into it

There are a lot of billboards in the City Of Detroit that advertise recreational marijuana.

But City Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway wants to get rid of them.

Reports indicate that the City of Detroit's Law Department has been asked to look at an ordinance that would ban or restrict billboards for cannabis, pot, and weed.

Meet Mark Savaya who has a lot of billboards around Detroit for his Leaf And Bud provisioning centers.

FOX 2: "How many billboards do you have around the city of Detroit?"

"I have no idea, to be honest," he said.

He says it’s between 50 and 100. But the idea of not having those billboards would hurt his business after struggling for years to get a recreational cannabis license.

"We have to bring our business back, we have to let the people know that we’re here," he said.

FOX 2: "But her point is that are there too many billboards?"

"When you have multiple locations in the Metro Detroit area, you need billboards in certain cities and you have to have billboards in the entire state," Savaya said.

FOX 2 did reach out to the councilwoman, but she was not available. And at this point in time, there is nothing on the formal City Council agenda. So the potential weed Billboard ban is up in the air.



