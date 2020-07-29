Councilmembers, community groups proposing 'Bill of Rights' changes to Detroit charter

Some Detroit councilmembers and a coalition of community organizations are taking action to address racism and discriminatory policies in Detroit.

The group introduced a package of recommendations to amend city's charter that they're calling the Detroiter's Bill of Rights.

It's a document that spells out Detroiters' rights to what some consider basic necessities, like water and sanitation.

"I understand what it means to have your water shutoff. I understand living in fear of losing your home to foreclosure in property taxes," said Detroit councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López. "And now is the time to have bold leadership to step up and change those and to embed these values and principles into our charter."

The group says the amendments came in response to George Floyd's murder and the civil unrest.

Leaders from Detroit City Council and various nonprofits combined efforts to push for the Bill of Rights to have eight core values, which include safe and affordable housing, access to mobility, which includes creating a low-income fare on public transportation, and the creation of departments which support the core values.

"Establishing an environmental justice office, establishing an environmental justice commission, establishing a public health fund are things that are really important to secure clean air and clean water for every Detroiter," said Justin Onwenu of the Sierra Club.

A petition is circulating calling on the Detroit Charter Commissioners to support the proposed amendments.

"The City Charter Commission will have to adopt these to send to the voters to vote on," said Detroit Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield.

Organizers believe all Detroit lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, should be able to uphold the values in the Detroiters' Bill of Rights.

"We are lifting up these values so that matter who sits in office, it is embedded in our constitution to make sure that everyone has a safe, equitable life here in Detroit," Sheffield said.