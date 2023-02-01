Couple deescalates, disarms man with gun on crystal meth at coffee shop

article

Two friends, enjoying coffee and donuts at the Wyandotte Tim Hortons were in the middle of a very tense situation.

Last week, they say 23-year-old Jawad Jones walked in after them, sat down. His emotions then escalated, cursing and crying.



"I can see him out of the corner of my eye and he seems very upset," said Anita Stinson. "Nothing made sense, except he wanted to talk to someone, someone was after him, someone was trying to kill him."

Stinson and her friend Brian Gottschalk – pulled up a chair, to calm him down and deescalate, whatever was happening.

"I just can’t walk out on somebody that’s in distress," said Gottschalk.

What they didn’t know is that Jones was allegedly on crystal meth and armed with a stolen pistol loaded, and another full magazine in his pocket – ready to do, who knows what.

"He pulls the gun and I’m looking at it like that’s a gun," Gottschalk said. "He just grabbed it out of his right pocket and he set it down there and says don’t touch it."

