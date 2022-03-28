Couple found shot to death inside Detroit home, police call it 'isolated incident'

Two people were found dead in a house Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Chaunece Ross, 46, and Toriano Windham, 47, were found dead, inside this home off of Ohio Street.

"The last time they were seen alive was on Friday, that was the reason for the well-being check," said Cmdr. Kirk Worboys, Detroit police.



Ross’ family got worried and went to check on her. When they got there last night, the front door was open. Immediately – they called 911.



"Upon entry, they discovered a male and female both deceased," Worboys said. "They had been shot."



Detroit police say this is an "isolated incident" but at this point. They were found in a bedroom, but investigators aren’t giving other details related to the motive.



"We don't believe there was any threat to the public besides what went on inside the location," Worboys said.



Sources tell FOX 2 that Chaunece Ross has ties to both Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, but it’s unclear how.



First of all, I want to say our hearts go out to the victims' family," said Cmdr. Eric Ewing, DPD. "I just can't imagine what they are feeling at this particular time."



Investigators are working to determine an exact time of death – but are asking people in that neighborhood to report anything suspicious that happened between Friday and Sunday evening.

