Court officer fatally shot while serving eviction at Clay Township home

A court officer was fatally shot while serving an eviction on Thursday.

Officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Genaw Rd to check the status of a Court Officer who had not been heard since the morning hours and was last known to be serving an eviction at the location.

Officers arrived and located the court officer who appeared to be dead due to an apparent gunshot wound. Contact was made with another subject on location, and after a short standoff, that subject was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

