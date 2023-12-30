Detroit man found with gun under driver seat after being stopped for drunk driving suspicion

article

A 69-year-old Detroit man was stopped by Michigan State Police at NB I-75 and Dixie Highway Friday night for driving erratically and improper lane use.

The trooper found that the driver was showing signs of being intoxicated and - and after arresting him following some field sobriety tests, was found to have a handgun under the driver's seat.

"A search of the suspect vehicle located a .40 cal Sig P320 handgun under the driver’s seat," MSP Second District posted on X. "The driver did not possess a valid CPL and an inquiry of his criminal history showed him to have numerous felony convictions."

A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained before completing their OWI investigation. The suspect was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

First Lt. Mike Shaw said that the arrest was thanks to 911 calls placed by witnesses. The trooper than spotted the vehicle in Groveland Township/

"Thank you to members of the community who noticed the driving of this suspect and called 911." Shaw said."Working together with these callers we were able to take a dangerous driver and an illegally carried handgun off the street."



