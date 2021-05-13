Covenant House's mission of helping homeless youth shares homegrown success story

A Covenant House virtual gala promises to be a big night of stars -- and success stories, with young people will be front and center.

The nonprofit that provides care and services for our country's homeless youth. May 17th will be the Night of Covenant House Stars - all to benefit homeless youth.

Young people like Jeremiah - who we think is a bit of a star, too. Not just because he's talented musically, But even more so, because he's taken a challenging situation and turned his life around here at Covenant House Michigan in Detroit.

"I was staying with somebody who was doing a lot of drugs, so I was really off track," he said.

A video of Jeremiah will premiere during the night of Covenant Stars on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been at Covenant House for 18 months. He has a full-time job in maintenance there and will be moving into his own apartment in a couple of weeks.

"It's a nice experience to be able to represent Covenant House Michigan," Jeremiah said. "I've been here for quite a while and I've grown very much - and hopefully I can inspire others."

It's exactly the kind of success story Covenant House is committed to every day - housing, educating, caring for dozens of homeless youth who have no place to call home.

"It's what we do. It's really the example of who we are and what the goal is for all of our young people here," said Gerald Piro.

Piro is the executive director of Covenant House Michigan. He says an estimated 5,000 young people ages 18 to 24 are homeless in Metro Detroit.

Because of Covid, the health department has not allowed Covenant House to be at full capacity - but there certainly is still a big need.

Jeremiah from Covenant House Michigan will share his story during the Night of Stars gala for the nonprofit.

"We have an outreach team that goes out twice a day in the morning and later afternoon. And they minister to these young people hopefully encouraging them to come to Covenant House for all the things we can do for them," Piro said. "But if not, we still keep track of them and make sure that they're still safe."

It's why a fundraiser like the Night of Covenant House Stars is so important - to be able to keep helping kids have a brighter future.

"It's showing them the way, encouraging them, providing them with the tools they really need and they're on their way to be on their own," Piro said.

"It was most definitely humbling and it was most definitely life-changing and it is worth it," said Jeremiah. "It is most definitely worth it."

Go to covenanthouse.org/nightofstars for more on Monday's big event - it's free - but donations are always welcome.