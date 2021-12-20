COVID-19 testing backs up as Michiganders prepare for holiday travel

COVID-19 cases remain high in Michigan and residents are preparing to hit the road or airports for the holidays. Now, many are searching out tests for the virus but they couldn't be hard to find.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said scientists are issuing a dire warning about the new variant after speaking to national experts over the weekend

"They’re telling us omicron is going to quickly be the dominant variants because it is just so easy to catch," Whitmer said.

And that’s why many have decided to get a Covid test before gathering for the holidays But working to get an appointment to get tested may be challenging

At Beaumont Urgent Care facilities in Southeast Michigan, the number of people getting a Covid test continues to go up, according to Beaumont Urgent Care Regional Medical Director Dr. Bernice Sessa.

"I feel like there's been an increase in burden of demand in volume of Covid testing," Dr. Sessa said. "Overall in Southeast Michigan, we're seeing an average of 2,000 patients a day.

That's about 400 more each day than they were seeing in September and October.

And don’t be surprised if you’re unable to make an appointment.

"We can only see so many, we're at full capacity by middle of the day," she said.

If you do get tested, follow the medical advice. Stay home and quarantine so that you may not expose others.

Getting a Covid test not only allows you to know your status, it ultimately helps to prevent spread which also provides another benefit.

"(It) alleviate(s) the burden on our hospital systems," Whitmer said. "They’re overwhelmed with Covid patients right now, and we know that the majority are, by large part, unvaccinated."