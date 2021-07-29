COVID-19 vaccine incentive: Biden calls for $100 payout to newly vaccinated

The Biden administration is calling on local governments to give $100 to newly vaccinated people hoping to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Local governments can pull from their State and Local Recovery Funds issued through the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden said in remarks on Thursday. The American Rescue Plan has allocated $350 billion to help local governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The push came as Biden was also set to announce strict new testing, masking and distancing requirements for federal employees who aren’t vaccinated.

He’s hoping to boost sluggish vaccine rates among the millions of people who draw federal paychecks and set an example for private employers around the country.

The move by the federal government — the nation’s largest employer — comes in a week when major corporations and some local governments are implementing new requirements. But most have not, despite surging coronavirus rates in the U.S.

A number of major corporations and some local governments are implementing requirements of their own. Google and Facebook were among private employers who announced vaccine mandates Wednesday for their workers to return to offices.

Delta and United airlines are requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status though not requiring them to be vaccinated.

But fewer than 10% of employers have said they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated, based on periodic surveys by the research firm Gartner.

About 60% of American adults have been fully vaccinated. Biden had set a July 4 goal to get at least one shot into the arms of 70% of adults, but is still not quite there. The latest figure is 69.3%.

The Biden administration hopes its federal worker guidance will help change that by providing a model for state and local governments and private businesses to follow as workers prepare to return to offices this fall.

The Justice Department and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have both said no federal laws prevent businesses from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment and the federal policy would take precedent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.