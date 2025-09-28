'Cowardly and criminal act': Officials react after deadly church shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan

The Brief Local and national leaders reacted Sunday after a deadly church shooting and fire in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Officials are calling for an end to violence, especially in houses of worship, after a man opened fire on people at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, killing two. The shooter is also dead after being shot by police.



A deadly church shooting Sunday morning in Michigan prompted both local and national responses as investigators work to piece together why a shooter targeted the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye, a 40-year-old Burton man rammed a vehicle through the front doors of the church around 10:25 a.m. before opening fire on churchgoers and intentionally setting the building on fire. At least 10 victims were shot, and two have died.

The shooter was also killed by police.

What they're saying:

Following the shooting, reactions began pouring in from local and national leaders, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel as federal authorities headed to the scene to assist.

On posts made to social media site X, Bondi and Patel both condemned violence at places of worship, with Bondi calling it "heartbreaking and chilling."

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," Patel wrote.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the deadly shooting.

Vance said on X that the administration was monitoring the situation and called for prayers for victims and first responders, while the president wrote on Truth Social that "there is a lot to learn" after the shooting.

"This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America," Trump wrote before calling for an end to violence in the country.

Michigan leaders have also responded to the shooting.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement expressing gratitude to first responders and calling the violence unacceptable.

Other Michigan lawmakers who responded to the shooting include Rep. John James and Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

James expressed horror on a post made to his X account.

"On this Sunday, a day meant for worship and peace, such violence is a grave evil. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community," he wrote. "We must remain united in faith and resolve against this darkness."

Slotkin released a statement expressing grief for what she called "a truly unspeakable mass shooting," and thanking those who have helped after the tragedy, including police, firefighters, and hospital staff.

"Today, we send our strength to those involved who must now try to pick up the pieces and grieve," she wrote.

Dig deeper:

A churchgoer who witnessed the shooting and suffered a shrapnel injury described what happened.

Brian Taylor said churchgoers thought someone had accidentally hit the building at first. He said church started at 10 a.m. and the service was happening when there was a loud noise and a crack in the chapel wall.

"We heard a large, just a large bang," he said.

Taylor said churchgoers went outside to help, but soon realized it wasn't an accident. He described seeing a man he did not recognize driving a truck armed with a rifle before the shooting started.

As Taylor and his wife tried to drive away, he said the suspect shot at their vehicle, causing their windshield to shatter. Taylor suffered a hand injury from shrapnel.

What's next:

Police are now searching for a motive for the attack.

Another update is expected at 5 p.m. Sunday.