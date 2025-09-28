Grand Blanc church shooting: Multiple victims shot at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Brief Multiple people were shot at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning. Police said the shooter is down and there is no active threat. The church is now on fire.



Multiple people were shot Sunday morning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, according to police.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. at the church on McCandlish Road.

Police are expected to provide an update between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. That update will be streamed above.

What we know:

Police sources said that six to eight people were struck. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing as emergency vehicles lined the street. Sources said the suspected shooter may have started the church on fire. Grand Blanc confirmed that as of 11:35 a.m., the church was on fire, and people should avoid the area.

Police said the shooter is down, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are not known.

