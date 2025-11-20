CPKC Holiday Train to pass through Detroit this weekend - How to see it

article

Though it won't stop in Michigan, the beloved CPKC Holiday Train will pass through the state this weekend, including Detroit, providing a chance to catch a glimpse of the train decked out in lights.

The train is currently making its way through Canada before it heads to the United States.

Related article

Timeline:

The exact timing of when the Holiday Train will be passing through Michigan has not been shared, but the train is expected to enter the state after a Saturday stop in Windsor that will take place from 5-5:30 p.m.

It will travel through Southwest Detroit, including behind Michigan Central, before continuing southwest along a route that will roughly follow I-94 before branching off and heading toward Ohio.

Track the holiday train's journey here.

What they're saying:

"Every year, our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train across our network, this year reaching even more communities for the first time," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "We are thrilled to send this beautiful train filled with lights and music to spread the joy of the season and proud to support the giving spirit of the holidays assisting people experiencing food insecurity. It's incredible to see communities come together every year to celebrate the holidays while supporting local food banks."