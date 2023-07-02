Crash closes 5 Mile and Beck after power pole is knocked down

A crash that brought down a power pole on Five Mile has caused a traffic closure in Northville Township Sunday night.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Five Mile just east of Beck which has been closed.

"Northville Township PD advises you to AVOID Five Mile just east of Beck due to a current traffic issue," a spokesperson from Northville Township said. "A power pole is down near the location and has closed Five Mile, requiring a detour of traffic. Northville Township PD will advise when the road is back open."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



