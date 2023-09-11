Crash on M-59 near Rochester leaves 2 in critical condition

article

Two people are in critical condition after a crash on M-59 near Rochester Road on Monday.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old Brandon Township man driving a GMC Sierra crossed onto the eastbound side of the freeway from the westbound lanes around 5:35 a.m. and hit a 2020 Buick Envision. The 58-year-old Pontiac woman driving the Envision was able to stop along the shoulder and was not hurt.

The truck also hit a 2008 Ford Taurus, critically injuring a 57-year-old Oxford man.

After hitting the vehicles, the Sierra driver went across all eastbound lanes and went over the guardrail. The Sierra driver is also in critical condition.

It isn't known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash closed the freeway for hours. It eventually reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.

