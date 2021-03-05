Crash closes I-96 EB at ML King in Detroit

A crash caused a complete closure of I-96 eastbound at ML King in Detroit Friday night where a 40-year-old man was cut out of a minivan and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Snapshot courtesy MDOT traffic cameras.

Michigan State Police said it happened at about 6:25 p.m. when traffic was stopped in the right lane of the freeway due to a long line of vehicles using the exit for the Ambassador Bridge. The 40-year-old man was unable to stop his Plymouth Voyager minivan and rear-ended a semi-truck.

Members of the Detroit Fire Department then cut him out of his minivan.

For a real-time traffic map go to www.fox2detroit.com/traffic

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.