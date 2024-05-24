Rollover crash closes I-94 in Macomb County

article

Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen soon after a rollover crash closed the freeway for hours on Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Originally, the road was closed near the crash scene, which was at 9 Mile. Just before 8 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said the freeway was now closed at I-696 and entrance ramps to I-94 were shuttered.

Michigan State Police said a 26-year-old woman from Detroit fell asleep, veered off the embankment, and rolled back onto the road. She suffered serious injuries.