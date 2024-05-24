Driver seriously injured after falling asleep, crashing on I-94 in Macomb County

article

A driver rolled her vehicle after falling asleep and crashing Friday morning on I-94, Michigan State Police said.

The 26-year-old Detroit woman's passenger said she was driving on westbound I-94 near 9 Mile in Macomb County when she fell asleep, veered off the road up the embankment, and rolled back onto the road.

The driver is in serious condition at a hospital, while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Drivers were diverted off the road starting around 6:30 a.m. Police said the crash is expected to reopen soon.