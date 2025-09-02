Crash on I-94 closes freeway, spilling bottles of booze in Ann Arbor

A traffic crash has caused a closure on eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple bottles of wine or some sort of alcohol appear scattered across the road. Westbound I-94 has reopened.

The side of the trailer the semi-truck was hauling appears to have a long breach onto the side.

The crash took place near Jackson, impacting all lanes. Exit 172 is closed as a result.

The crash involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer carrying beverages, said Ann Arbor FIre Department.

The trailer rode along the median barrier wall, splitting open and spilling its contents onto the roadway.

In a separate crash, another vehicle towing a boat lost its load, with the boat coming to rest in the travel lanes of I-94, AAFD said.

The barrier wall sustained damage, and cleanup operations are expected to take several hours. Fortunately, all reported injuries were non-life-threatening.

