Crate of 8-week-old puppies abandoned in Detroit field for days

article

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue said a crate full of puppies was dumped in a vacant Detroit field and left for days, one of whom may not survive.

According to executive director Theresa Sumpter, the six puppies are just 8 weeks old and were dumped without their mom in the Detroit field, where they were left for several days.

"Absolutely those puppies were dumped," Sumpter said. "They, overall, look in pretty rough condition right now."

Two of the dogs, Shirley and Temple, are in critical condition but Temple may not survive.

"She weighs a little over 5 pounds and she should weigh anywhere from 10 to 12 pounds right now," Sumpter said.

Tonight on FOX 2 News at 6 p.m., Sumpter explains to FOX 2 Jessica's Dupnack why they're seeing so many more cases of returns or dumped dogs in recent months.