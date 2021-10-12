Crews called to 3-alarm fire at University of Michigan hospital

A three-alarm fire that broke out at the University of Michigan Hospital is under control Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say an HVAC unit the size of an SUV had a mechanical failure in an area where sprinklers did not reach. It took place on the third floor, which is described as a non-patient level.

Patients and staff had to evacuated strategically, with many patients moved to separate wings in what was called a "horizontal evacuation."

There are no injuries of any firefighters reported and Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said that given a fire this size, things went as smoothly as possible.

"We are doing air monitoring to check carbon monoxide levels in some of the upper levels." he said. "Given the complexity of the hospital, that smoke really traveled. So we're going to be here a while evacuating the smoke."