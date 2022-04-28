Crime still unsolved after man killed inside his Detroit home in 2014
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Deante Walker eight years ago.
His family said the 29-year-old was on the way to a party around 11:20 p.m. April 25, 2014, when someone went into his home in the 3800 block of Fischer on Detroit's east side and murdered him.
A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org.
