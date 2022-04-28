Crime still unsolved after man killed inside his Detroit home in 2014

article

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Deante Walker eight years ago.

His family said the 29-year-old was on the way to a party around 11:20 p.m. April 25, 2014, when someone went into his home in the 3800 block of Fischer on Detroit's east side and murdered him.

A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org.