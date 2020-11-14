Crime Stoppers holds first ever virtual auction to help crime victims

Officials with Crime Stoppers have announced that they will be holding their first ever Time to Fight Crime Auction, which started today.

The auction allows people in the community to bid on items, and the funds will go towards the Crime Stoppers overall mission. That mission provides an anonymous platform where people can leave tips on violent incidents that took the lives of Innocent people right here in Michigan.

A lot of times, Crime Stoppers provides rewards for any information that lead to arrests and closure for the victims’ families.

The auction will be going on until Nov. 21., and you can get involved by clicking here.