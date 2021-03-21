Crime Stoppers: Mother hasn't stopped searching for justice for slain son

Ryan Fomby was shot and killed, the car he was in was set on fire. A crime that has gone unsolved for years, but his mother hasn't stopped searching for justice.

"I'm just sitting here looking at his picture and I can't believe how long it has been," Angela Williams said.

RELATED: Woman who lost son to violence launces grief support group

Ryan Fomby would have turned 28-years-old on March 30th, a birthday he will never celebrate.

"They shot him in the head and set him on fire behind the wheel of the car," she said.

It was Memorial Day 2014, Fomby left the house at 10:30 p.m. after getting phone calls repeatedly.

Advertisement

"I was told by his girlfriend that she dropped him off at a friend's house on Longwood near 6 Mile and John R. She said she tried to call him but he didn't answer," Williams said.

His mom says from there he got behind the wheel of a car that wasn't his, but she believes this was all a set-up by someone.

"He asked to drive the car or they wanted him to go to the store, this was all just planned," she said.

The next day, May 27, 2014, a terrible discovery was made and the case has grown cold.

"I know someone had to hear something, either the gunshot or the explosion. Because when we saw the car it was nothing but the license plate," Williams said.

But Angela Williams remains confident that all can change with one single person. She gets that confidence through support groups put on by Crime Stoppers.

"They really help solve a lot of crimes. I just pray that mine will be solved too," Williams said.

And she is hoping that one person to change her luck is watching right now. If you have information on this murder call 1-800 Speak Up. You will remain anonymous and that info could be worth $2500.