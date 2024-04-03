Crooks Road work in Royal Oak will close lanes, limit left turns until fall

More than a mile stretch of Crooks Road will be repaved in Royal Oak soon, and that work will lead to lane closures and left turn restrictions.

Beginning the week of April 15, crews will start repaving the road from N. Main to 13 Mile Road. During the project, which is expected to be completed by October, only one lane will be open in each direction.

Left turns will not be allowed for northbound and southbound traffic at 12 Mile Road, Webster Road, and 13 Mile Road during the road work.

Once the work is done, the road will be returned to its current configuration with no lane reductions.