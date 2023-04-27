Crumbley parents dismissed from civil suit in Oxford High School shooting

article

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, have been dismissed from a civil suit in Oakland County after the attorney representing the families opted to remove them from the suit.

Attorney Ven Johnson announced on Thursday that the Crumbley parents will be removed from the civil lawsuit that had been filed against the Crumbleys and employees of Oxford High School.

In the statement given to Fox 2 by the Ven Johnson Law Firm, it said that the Crumbley parents were removed to hasten the civil case in court but also to spare the families from having to testify multiple times. Johnson said that, in order for the firm to appeal the recent ruling, there must be no remaining claims against all defendants.

"The decision was made for a variety of reasons, but mainly so that Ven Johnson Law can speed up the process to appeal Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan’s decision to dismiss all OCS employees from the lawsuit based on governmental immunity," the statement read. "With the Crumbleys still on the lawsuit, Ven Johnson Law would need to bring the Crumbleys to trial, which could take more than a year and would require the grieving families to testify again and again."

In early March, Judge Ellen Brennan ruled that the employees can't be sued in civil court for the shooting. Johnson is appealing the ruling.

Johnson's law firm filed the suit in January 2022, two months after the shooting that killed Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling.

Ethan has since pleaded guilty to the shooting but has not yet been sentenced.

The Crumbley parents are awaiting trial in Oakland County after an appeals court ruled there was enough evidence to try them for their role. James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought to have their manslaughter charges against them thrown out. On Thursday, the court of appeals ruled that there was enough evidence for trial.

The Crumbley parents are both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son Ethan went on a shooting spree in 2021. A trial was scheduled for January but in November, the state Supreme Court questioned whether there was insufficient evidence to try both Crumbleys after the parents appealed the case.

