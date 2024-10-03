'Cyber incident' shuts down some Wayne County systems, including county website

article

Authorities are investigating a "cyber incident" that has some Wayne County systems down, including the county website.

The systems went down Wednesday and continue to be inaccessible on Thursday morning.

It is not clear if the outage is the result of a cyberattack, but the county is working with the FBI and Michigan State Police to determine the cause.

The county released a statement:

"The County Information Technology team is aware of a cyber incident targeting some internal systems. We are currently investigating the scope of the incident with our cybersecurity partners which include the FBI and Michigan State Police. We have no additional information to share at this time."